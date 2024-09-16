EDMONTON
    • Lemonade Stand Day squeezes more than $465K for Stollery's pediatric diabetes centre

    More than 1,000 Alberta kids opened their own refreshment businesses Sunday to raise money for the Stollery on the 10th annual Lemonade Stand Day. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) More than 1,000 Alberta kids opened their own refreshment businesses Sunday to raise money for the Stollery on the 10th annual Lemonade Stand Day. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)
    Families that participated in the Simply Supper's Lemonade Stand Day raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for a good cause by squeezing out plenty of cups of lemonade last month.

    On Aug. 25, the annual event raised more than $465,000 for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

    Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the Stollery's Pediatric Diabetes Education Centre (PDEC).

    The PDEC is the only certified insulin pump centre for nearly 1,300 affected kids in Edmonton and northern Alberta.

    "This year I was so grateful as nearly 30 percent of stands were hosted by families new to our event," Monita Chapman, the founder of Simply Supper Lemonade Stand Day, said in a statement on Monday.

    "It is the kids and people who participate every year who truly make Lemonade Stand Day such a success."

    Funds from the event will go toward a three-year project to enhance access to care and developing diabetes resources for kids, families and health-care providers while improving patient and family experiences at the centre.

    Over 11 years, the event has raised $2.5 million for the Stollery.

    "I am so proud of all we have accomplished together,” Chapman said.  

