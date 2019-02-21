

CTV Edmonton





Former Edmonton Eskimos CEO is throwing his hat into the political arena.

Len Rhodes was named the United Conservative Party candidate in the Edmonton-Meadows constituency Thursday.

Rhodes announced on Feb. 11 that he would be leaving the Eskimos organization. His last day was Wednesday.

Edmonton-Meadows is the new name of the Edmonton-Mill Creek constituency with the boundaries slightly redrawn. The seat is currently held by New Democrat Denise Woollard.