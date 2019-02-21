Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Len Rhodes announced as the UCP candidate in Edmonton-Meadows
Eskimos President and CEO Len Rhodes said there was no single reason why he decided to relieve general manager Eric Tillman of his duties on Nov. 3.
CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 1:52PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, February 21, 2019 2:23PM MST
Former Edmonton Eskimos CEO is throwing his hat into the political arena.
Len Rhodes was named the United Conservative Party candidate in the Edmonton-Meadows constituency Thursday.
Rhodes announced on Feb. 11 that he would be leaving the Eskimos organization. His last day was Wednesday.
Edmonton-Meadows is the new name of the Edmonton-Mill Creek constituency with the boundaries slightly redrawn. The seat is currently held by New Democrat Denise Woollard.