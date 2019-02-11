

CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Eskimos and Len Rhodes have mutually decided that Rhodes will not be seeking another term as President and CEO of the team.

“During Len’s seven-year tenure leading this organization, he has made significant contributions and has brought considerable success to this team and the city,” Board chair Brad Sparrow said in a written release. “His hard work, perseverance and commitment to the team and the community have been admirable, and our Board of Directors wish to thank Len for his positive contributions.”

Rhodes has been the team CEO and president since 2011.

“2019 was scheduled to be the final year of my Eskimos contract,” said Rhodes. “Through the course of several recent conversations, it became clear to me that I want to pursue other opportunities. The Board and I felt it would be best if I left the organization now rather than at the end of 2019 to allow the football club to establish a plan to move forward. I will forever cherish my experience with this community-owned organization.”

Rhodes’ last day on the job will be Feb. 20, 2019.