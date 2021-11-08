Leon Draisaitl named NHL first star of the week

EDMONTON -

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl leads the week's three stars for the National Hockey League (NHL).

Draisaitl was named the first star for the week ending on Sunday by the NHL. Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell and Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson rounded off the remaining stars.

Draisaitl leads the league after netting 10 points – including five goals and five assists – in the past three games last week, contributing to the Oilers' effort to remain atop the Pacific Division with a 9-1-0 record.

At the Oilers win over Seattle on Nov. 1, Draisaitl racked up four points alone, including two goals and two assists.

The 26-year-old from Cologne, Germany, and 2019-20 season recipient of the Hart Memorial Trophy, has 23 points so far in the season -- the most by any NHL player within the first 10 games of a season since 2002-03 when Mario Lemieux recorded six goals and 17 assists with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This marks the third time Draisaitl has been named first star of the week. His previous wins were both in February 2020, for the week of Feb. 2 and again the week of Feb. 16.