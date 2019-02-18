Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Lesley Miller dies two-and-a-half years after husband Dougald
Dougald and Lesley Miller.
CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 12:06PM MST
An Edmonton woman who advocated for years for her disable husband has died.
Lesley Miller died on Valentine’s Day at age 73, two-and-a-half years after her husband Dougald Miller’s death.
Dougald Miller was managing an apartment building in 2000 when he confronted a man passed out in the building. He was severely beaten by the man. The attack left him in a vegetative state.
Leo Tesky was charged with aggravated assault in the case, and was deemed a dangerous offender.
Lesley Miller cared for her husband for 16 years prior to his death, and advocated for justice in his case.