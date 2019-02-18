

An Edmonton woman who advocated for years for her disable husband has died.

Lesley Miller died on Valentine’s Day at age 73, two-and-a-half years after her husband Dougald Miller’s death.

Dougald Miller was managing an apartment building in 2000 when he confronted a man passed out in the building. He was severely beaten by the man. The attack left him in a vegetative state.

Leo Tesky was charged with aggravated assault in the case, and was deemed a dangerous offender.

Lesley Miller cared for her husband for 16 years prior to his death, and advocated for justice in his case.