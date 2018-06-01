Football fans are quickly snatching up tickets to the 106th Grey Cup.

All CFL team season ticket holders got first dibs on the tickets before they were released to the public on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

Three hours later, 47,200 tickets have been sold. There are only 8,619 left.

An incredible response so far has #GreyCup presented by Shaw at over 47,000 tickets sold!



“We’re absolutely thrilled at the early response and momentum with tickets sales, and we encourage people to secure their tickets as soon as possible so they don’t miss out,” said Len Rhodes, president and CEO of the Edmonton Eskimos and co-chair of the Grey Cup Festival.

Most of the tickets available are single seats and in the upper balcony. Tickets range from $103 to $342.

Commonwealth Stadium is hosting the Grey Cup on Sunday, November 25.