The city is testing a new traffic light signal that is intended to reduce the amount of time drivers and pedestrians spend stopped at a red light.

The adaptive traffic signal system has been installed at the 103A Avenue and 111 Avenue intersections.

The city says Edmonton is the first Canadian municipality to test the technology, which monitors traffic signal times to adapt to the current traffic conditions.

The signals are being tested as a three-month pilot program, before the city considers implementing it on a larger scale.