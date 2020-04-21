EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are concerned the lack of traffic on roads is still resulting in people speeding more than usual.

“This is the second time in three weeks that we’ve had to message motorists to slow down,” said Sgt. Kerry Bates of the EPS Traffic Safety Unit in a press release.

Even with fines for speeding going as high as $2,000, some drivers did not seem to take the warning to heart.

“To be frank, it’s selfish to say the very least, to potentially cause an unnecessary collision that could further increase the pressure our hospitals and front-line healthcare professionals are currently under, as a result of the COVID-19 virus.”

According to Scott Pattison of the EPS Media Relations Unit, motorists should expect to see more speed enforcement as COVID-19 restrictions keep more officers on the street — and not testifying in traffic cases.

“As officers don’t have to attend court right now, they have more time to deploy for traffic control, and they will continue to do that given the amount of high flyers putting our community at risk,“ Pattison told CTV News.

Police say they caught one driver going 200 km/h and two people on Monday going 160 km/h and 181 km/h on different parts of Anthony Henday Drive.

Both drivers from Monday now have mandatory court appearances, according to police.

Kyle Crowell was recently pulled over for speeding but was relieved when the officer let him off with a warning.

“I was going a little bit over, I was respectful to the officer, I said, ‘Thank you very much,’ he said ‘Be a little bit smarter, be a little safer,’ and we went on our day,” said Crowell

Crowell understands why police would be interested in nipping any speeding habits in the bud with the roads both clear of snow and other drivers.

“The roads are quite open, it’s extremely easy to be speeding or passing people because you have lots of room.”

“’If you’ve got a toy then now’s the time to play with it,’ is I think the way people are looking at it, but can you afford the ticket?”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk