Less wood, buffer zones among new building rules in Jasper

As Jasper residents navigate rebuilding their homes, Ottawa has launched a rebuilding guide to help simplify the process.

After receiving feedback from Jasper’s mayor and council, Parks Canada also revealed on Wednesday new land-use policies.

In the future, residents and visitors will see less wood design elements within the town than they are used to. The new policies prohibit new wood siding or roofing, require a 1.5-metre buffer zone of non-flammable materials around a home, and require new coniferous trees be planted at least 10 metres away from a building.

Parks Canada says heavy timber log construction is still allowed and “aligns with the bold, robust detailing that is emblematic of mountain architecture.”

Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper have created a five-phase plan to help rebuild the town. The steps include understanding what insurance will cover, retaining professionals, and designing the build and submitting permit applications.

A five step guide by Parks Canada to help Jasper residents rebuild their homes. (Source: Parks Canada)

The town's 5,000 residents and 20,000 visitors to Jasper National Park were ordered out in late July due to the wildfire.

The total area burned or partially burned in Jasper National Park is estimated at 360 square kilometres. Premier Danielle Smith previously said 1,113 structures were destroyed by the wildfire.

All permit applications will continue to be made to Parks Canada.

“Newly established minimum standards and guidance for those who wish to go beyond the minimum standard encourage a balance between safety and increased housing,” Parks Canada said in a news release on Wednesday.

“This approach will provide the flexibility for innovation by homeowners while promoting essential safety and resilience while maintaining the unique character of the national park community.”

As well, homeowners with lots zoned for single-detached houses can now build either one or two dwellings on a lot. Each dwelling will only be allowed one parking stall. Parks Canada says this will create more spaces for housing.

Parks Canada says the new changes will help rebuild the town while also keeping the potential of future wildfires in mind.