Lest We Forget: Beverly Memorial Cenotaph hosts Remembrance Day service

Edmonton's Beverly Memorial Cenotaph on Monday hosted its 104th Remembrance Day service to honour past and present veterans.

Col. J'lyn Nye of the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, the emcee, delivered the opening remarks and a Treaty 6 Territory acknowledgement, which were followed by the national anthem.

Before the wreaths were laid at the cenotaph, The Last Post was played by Capt. Jonathan Page of the 15 Field Ambulance, followed by a two-minute silence and a bag-pipe performance of Lament.

Afterward, veteran Geoff Cysouw led the crowd in the Act of Remembrance and later powwoww dancer and singer Dezmond Morningchild performed an honour song. Gord Steinke, the Hon. Lt.- Col. of the 15th Edmonton Field Ambulance recited In Flanders Fields, and a prayer was led by Lt.-Col. Jim Hardwick.

On behalf of the federal government, MP Blake Desjarlais was the first to lay a wreath on the cenotaph, then MLA Peggy Wright and Coun. Ashley Salvador. The MP for Edmonton-Griesbach spoke about those who are buried in the Beverly community and their commitment to peace.

"A tenuous peace comes at a great cost – the cost of our fellow community members. Those individuals (whose) names are inscribed upon this cenotaph … were brave, courageous, honourable everyday people," Desjarlais said.

Joe Luce, Canadian Armed Forces veteran and chairman of the Beverly Memorial Cenotaph Committee, spoke about the 104-year-old cenotaph – the oldest in Edmonton – and its reminder of the cost of peace and war.

"At this very site, the Beverly cenotaph stands as more than just a monument of stone and concrete. Each name etched into this cenotaph tells a story … of sacrifice, of courage and of enduring truth and freedom is never free," Luce said.

"At this very site, the Beverly cenotaph stands as more than just a monument of stone and concrete. Each name etched into this cenotaph tells a story … of sacrifice, of courage and of enduring truth and freedom is never free," Luce said.

"We gather not only to remember … but to show our gratitude, our respect, and unwavering commitment to honouring the legacy of our fallen heroes."

The 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron flyby was cancelled due to unfavourable flying conditions.

The ceremony concluded with God Save the King.