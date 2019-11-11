EDMONTON -- Edmontonians gathered Monday to honour those who have served Canada and to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Thousands met at the University of Alberta's Butterdome for the city's largest Remembrance Day event.

There were also events at Edmonton City Hall, Beverly Memorial Cenotaph, the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum and at several Royal Canadian Legion branches around the city.

This year, Remembrance Day marks exactly 101 years since the end of the First World War.