The federal cabinet approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion for a second time Tuesday, but Premier Jason Kenney says it isn’t reason enough to celebrate.

“It’s another step in a process that’s frankly taken too long and that’s why we’ll measure success not by today’s decision but by the beginning of actual construction and more importantly by completion of the pipeline,” Kenney said.

“We’re happy with today’s decision, but now, let’s get it built. The government of Alberta will do everything it can to support immediate construction and real progress.”

The project was initially given a green light by the Trudeau government in 2016, but the decision was overturned by a federal court last summer. The court forced a wider review of the project’s potential impact on marine life and more indigenous consultation.

“We are confident that we have responded to what the court laid out as the right path forward,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Tuesday’s announcement.

It was also announced that the pipeline – which the federal government bought from Kinder Morgan last year – will be for sale.

A coalition of Alberta First Nations has already expressed interest in purchasing a piece of the project.

The Iron Coalition wants to buy between 50 and 100 per cent of the pipeline. Under its business model, 100 per cent of the profits generated will go back into communities.

“We look at this as a business opportunity as well,” said Chief Tony Alexis, co-chair of the Iron Coalition. “And to purchase it, to acquire it means creating own-sourced revenue for our First Nations and Métis communities of Alberta.”

There are still issues to resolve before construction can re-start, but the prime minister is confident that work will begin this construction season.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Bill Fortier