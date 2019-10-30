An Edmonton councillor wants the city to be more aggressive with slumlords.

Ward 6 Coun. Scott McKeen is frustrated by the growing number of homes used for drug and criminal activity.

"Let's take them to court," McKeen said. "I don’t think the civil service has been nearly assertive enough on this."

Virginia Potkins was one of the Edmontonians who reached out to council about the "problem homes." She says she lives across the street from one in the Alberta Avenue area.

Potkins calls it The Castle. It sits abandoned and boarded up with broken windows.

"It's been broken into multiple, multiple times," she told CTV News Edmonton. "People dumping on that property; drug use on the property."

McKeen understands their frustration.

"They're tired of living in fear, being intimidated."

Christel Kjenner, the City of Edmonton's director of housing and homelessness, says these homes are a last resort for vulnerable people. "They can't access affordable housing."

The city wants to build 900 new affordable housing units in the next six years.

"We didn't get any money in the provincial budget for it, unfortunately," McKeen said. "So we will continue to chase our tail."

City staff is exploring its options and will present their findings in March.

