Clean up continued on Monday for dozens of homeowners in Edmonton's Griesbach neighbourhood after Friday's heavy rains.

EPCOR says the recent run of rain, including heavy downpours on Friday night, resulted in an average July's worth of rainfall in just four days.

That deluge overwhelmed the city's drainage system, sending raw sewage into the basement of some homes.

Griesbach resident Scott Huff says the damage to his basement has left him devastated.

"[The] furnace is wrecked. The washer and drying is wrecked," he said. "We had to evacuate with the kids Saturday evening ... it was just unsafe to breathe anything inside the house."

Griesbach saw worse flooding than many neighbourhoods after pumps that send water south of the became overtaxed and shut down, leaving the water with nowhere else to go, according to EPCOR.

"Our large diameter trunk sewer that runs in the north part of the city is running at full capacity right now and that's what's caused all the problems,” Clayton Tiedemann with EPCOR told CTV News on Saturday.

Westbank, the maintenance company for the rental units in the area, says 124 basements were flooded.

"We're continuing to pump to bring the system down to normal levels," said Tiedemann.

Residents say they want things to return to normal.

"Just get it clean," said Travis Beauchesne. "Let us get on with our lives."

EPCOR continues to work to pump the water out.

It estimates it will take another two to three days to get the system back to normal operations, if there is no more rain.