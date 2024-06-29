'Level 10 excitement': How tech is helping Edmontonians track cool treats

A local ice cream truck is taking the guesswork out of finding frosty treats this summer.

The Ice Cream Truck Edmonton is part of the newest expansion of a B.C.-based business offering GPS tracking on all its trucks.

"We've taken a classic business model and added that layer of technology to it to bring it to the 21st Century," says Edmonton owner and operator Isaac Porteous.

Anyone on the lookout for something sweet can scan a QR code for text notifications or visit the company's website to find out where the trucks are working.

"The reaction has been great. You get to see level 10 excitement every day," Porteous said. "That's what's special about this job."

In addition to being easy to find, the trucks carry local delights like Little Bear Gelato and Sweet Stix Ice Pops, and a portion of sales are donated to the Children's Heart Society.

For more information or to find a truck, visit The Ice Cream Truck website.