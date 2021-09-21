Liberal Boissonnault leads Conservative Cumming by double-digit votes in Edmonton Centre

EDMONTON -

Edmonton Centre was not decided on election night as the race between two familiar opponents remained too close to call, according to CTV News projections.

In their third meeting, Liberal Randy Boissonnault led Conservative incumbent James Cumming by 44 votes with 200 out of 209 polls reporting.

More than 2,700 mail-in votes are scheduled to be counted on Tuesday.

Federal election 2021: Results for all 34 Alberta ridings, 2 races too close to call

NDP candidate Heather McKenzie was in third place, approximately 2,000 votes behind Boissonnault and Cumming, early Tuesday morning.

Thirty Alberta ridings have gone Conservative in the 2021 election, except for Edmonton Strathcona (NDP) and Calgary Skyview (Liberal).

Edmonton Griesbach was also too close to call on Monday night.