Liberal Randy Boissonnault wins in Edmonton Centre

Liberal candidate Randy Boissonnault was declared the winner of Edmonton Centre on Wednesday.

He defeated Conservative incumbent James Cumming by 577 votes, with New Democrat Heather McKenzie in third place.

"I am deeply humbled to once again be able to serve you as the Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre," Boissonnault tweeted.

"The results are in and we didn't get the results that we wanted," said Cumming.

"Congrats go out to Randy Boissonnault … I hope that you will stand up for the citizens of Edmonton Centre."

Thank you to my family and the hundreds of volunteers who came out to support me this election.



This was the third federal election where Boissonnault and Cumming ran against each other, with the Liberal winning in 2015 and the Conservative in 2019.

The two, and McKenzie, were in a tight race that was too close to call on election night. Mail-in votes were finalized on Tuesday.

Boissonnault is one of two Liberal candidates to win in Alberta.

New Democrat Heather McPherson won in Edmonton Strathcona, and Blake Desjarlais leads Conservative incumbent Kerry Diotte in Edmonton Griesbach.

Alberta's remaining 30 ridings went Conservative.