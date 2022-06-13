Liberals seeking a new leader who can put some red back in the Alberta Legislature

Interim Leader John Roggeveen and the Alberta Liberals started accepting applications for a new permanent front person on Monday.

The Liberals last won a seat in Alberta in 2015 and received less than one per cent of the popular vote when they were shut out in the 2019 general election.

David Khan resigned as leader in 2020 and Roggeveen has held the role on an interim basis since last year.

“I am proud of the work I have accomplished building the party over the last year, and I am excited to pass the torch to a new, permanent leader," Roggeveen said in a news release.

"After three years of failed UCP leadership, Albertans are open to an honest, level-headed, evidence-based party that supports strong public services and pro-growth economic policy.”

With no permanent leader and waning electoral success, the Liberals have struggled to fundraise, bringing in just $19,000 so far this year.

That places the party fifth in donations behind the NDP, UCP, Pro-Life Alberta and the Alberta Party. The Liberal candidate placed fourth in a byelection in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in March.

“This is an important race for our party and our province. Albertans are tired of bad management and bad behaviour. They are looking for a principled and pragmatic alternative," said Party President Helen McMenamin.

The voting will be held online and results are expected on Sept. 25.