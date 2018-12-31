

The Lieutenant Governor is inviting Albertans to come down to Government House for the annual New Year’s Day levee.

Lois Mitchell will be welcoming visitors between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Visitors will be able to mingle with the Lieutenant Governor and her husband Doug Mitchell, along with members of the Canadian Forces, RCMP and Edmonton Police Service.

Guests will also be able to enjoy refreshments, tour the historic Government House, and write postcards to Canadian soldiers overseas.

For more information on the New Year’s Day levee, you can visit the Lieutenant Governor’s website.