EDMONTON -- Ben Saxton’s second trip to the Olympics is on hold.

The former U of A student athlete has mixed emotions, following the International Olympic Committee’s decision to postpone the Summer Games in Tokyo because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The games are now slated to be held no later than summer 2021.

“It’s a little relieving because a lot of athletes, it takes six to 12 months to plan out a season and to be in peak physical condition,” beach volleyball player Ben Saxton told CTV Morning Live Edmonton. “Of course you want to compete as soon as possible, we spent the last 4 years trying to train for this one big event.”

Late Sunday, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced it would not send athletes to Tokyo unless the games were put on hold. Other countries like the United States and Australia followed their lead.

Saxton applauds the COC’s leadership.

“It was a strong stance by the Canadian Olympic Committee, and a very respected stance,” Saxton said. “We are leaders in the sport world.”

Saxton, who finished 9th in beach volleyball at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is in self-isolation in Vancouver. He had been training for a World Tour event in California.