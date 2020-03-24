EDMONTON -- Ben Saxton’s second trip to the Olympics is on hold.

The former U of A student athlete has mixed emotions, following the International Olympic Committee’s decision to postpone the Summer Games in Tokyo because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The games are now slated to be held no later than summer 2021.

“It’s a little relieving because a lot of athletes, it takes six to 12 months to plan out a season and to be in peak physical condition,” beach volleyball player Ben Saxton told CTV Morning Live Edmonton. “Of course you want to compete as soon as possible, we spent the last 4 years trying to train for this one big event.”

Late Sunday, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced it would not send athletes to Tokyo unless the games were put on hold. Other countries like the United States and Australia followed their lead.

Saxton applauds the COC’s leadership.

“It was a strong stance by the Canadian Olympic Committee, and a very respected stance,” Saxton said. “We are leaders in the sport world.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Self Isolation- day 7 . Obviously some big news came today (alongside this great photo of the back of my head), that Canadians won't be representing at the 2020 Olympics if they are held this summer . I've already received many condolences from my friends and family, but to be honest the news didn't upset me. It came as a relief . These last couple weeks for me, (and I'm sure the vast majority of Canadian athletes) has been extremely confusing. Events and training camps cancelled. Urged to head home and stay indoors. Then expected to pick up again at an undetermined time? . As an Olympian, the expectation is that sport is my priority in life. But it certainly isn't right now. Right now my priority in life is life itself. For me, for my family, for my neighbors, my country, and my planet. And I know that sentiment is shared by the majority of athletes out there . The Olympics is a special event, but right now it's an afterthought, because life comes first, and always will. So as a past Olympian and 2020 Olympic hopeful, I say thank you to @teamcanada for choosing life . #Repost @teamcanada • • • • • • Canada #TeamCanada will not send athletes to Games in summer 2020 due to COVID-19 risks. . #ÉquipeCanada n’enverra pas d’athlètes aux Jeux à l’été 2020 en raison des risques liés à la COVID-19. . Link in our bio for full details. �� Pour tous les détails, suivez le lien dans notre bio.

Saxton, who finished 9th in beach volleyball at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is in self-isolation in Vancouver. He had been training for a World Tour event in California.