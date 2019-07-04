Life-threatening injuries in northwest Edmonton crash
A two-vehicle crash has forced the closure of 156 Street northbound between 112 and 114 Avenue.
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 4:32PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 4:54PM MDT
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Edmonton Thursday afternoon.
The collision is under investigation, and 156 Street northbound between 112 and 114 Avenue is closed, police said.
Drivers are encouraged to use other roads.
Police said it is unclear if anyone else was hurt.
More details to come…