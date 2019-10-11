Starting Monday, drivers will no longer be able to access Yellowhead Trail from 89 Street.

The city will be removing the traffic lights at the intersection, and installing barriers to close off access between the Yellowhead and 89 Street.

"This is the first significant change on the corridor as part of the Yellowhead Trail Freeway Conversion and will have an immediate positive impact to users of Yellowhead Trail," the City of Edmonton said.

Yellowhead traffic will continue to be reduced to two lanes in each direction between 82 and 97 Streets to make room for barrier construction between the east and westbound lanes.

The lane reduction will remain in effect until the end of the project, which is scheduled for the end of the month.

Access to and from Yellowhead Trail will be unchanged at 82 Street and 97 Street.

The Freeway Conversion Program will see all traffic signals removed from Yellowhead Trail. The city anticipates full free-flowing traffic will make the corridor safer.