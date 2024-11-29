Lights, markets and parades: Here's what's happening in and around Edmonton this weekend

The holiday magic never stops in Edmonton and the city, and surrounding communities, has plenty happening to keep people busy.

From Santa Claus parades to lights festivals and shows to see, here's whats happening in Edmonton this weekend.

Lights all over

Follow the light to Whyte Avenue for the Winter Whyte Light Up. The family-friendly festival on Saturday will feature a variety show inside the Fringe Theatre, plenty of light installations, rides on the Edmonton streetcar's Christmas car and more between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Christmas Lights for Larry returns for its fifth year in Edmonton's Bergman neighbourhood.

There's magic in the air in St. Albert with the Snowflake Festival happening Friday downtown from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Concordia University is getting festive with the Lighting Up Ada Boulevard event on Saturday. It starts at the main campus at 3 p.m. before shifting to the Magrath campus starting at 6:15 p.m.

Fort Saskatchewan kicks off the holidays with Lights Up on Friday from 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the annual Enchanted Forest that begins Friday and runs until Jan. 7.

Sherwood Park is celebrating Winterfest on Saturday with dancers, princesses, Santa and more at the Community Centre Agora from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday you can horse around with carriage rides, skating, crafts and more at Spruce Grove's Light Up Central Park from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Stony Plain will light up the night on Sunday with festive music, a treasure hunt and tree lighting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Leduc Santa Claus Parade is coming to town on Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m., and the Leduc Country Christmas Lights also kicks off on Saturday and runs on weekends until Dec. 31.

Morinville is celebrating the Lite Up the Nite Christmas Festival from Friday to Sunday.

The Borealis Lights event in St. Albert on Thursday Nov. 21, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

The Borealis Lights display at the St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park, the Magic of Lights at RAD Torque Raceway and Enchanted Illumination at Southgate Mall continue this weekend.

Shopping spree

Holiday markets are in full swing and there are a few happening this weekend to check out.

Handmade for the Holidays at the Art Gallery of Alberta will have plenty of art, ceramics, jewelry and more on Saturday and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

More than 100 artists are flocking to the OddBird Art and Craft Fair at the Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre. The event starts Friday, goes until Sunday and will then return for a second weekend on Dec. 6.

The Edmonton Christmas Market kicked off Thursday at Fort Edmonton Park and will now run Wednesdays through Sundays until Dec. 15.

Santa’s Hollyday Blitz will take place in Stony Plain on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Heritage Pavillion.

Can't miss events

Sensitive Santa is returning to Kingsway Mall to provide a calm and welcoming environment for kids and families with sensory sensitivities or mobility challenges. Sensitive Santa is at the mall on Dec. 1, 8 and 15.

He might have told you Don't Come Around Here, but the Jubilee Auditorium would never tell you to miss The Legendary Life of Tom Petty, which is happening Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Who stole Christmas? We don't know and it's constantly changing, that's the twist of the original musical The Blank Who Stole Christmas at Rapid Fire Theatre that hits the stage Friday and goes until Dec. 22.

Facing down the themes of sickness, family and love with the energy of punk rock, Brother Rat is ready to wow at the Fringe Theatre Arts Barns.

Zoominescence returns to the Edmonton Valley Zoo on Friday and goes until Jan. 1.

The Edmonton Oil Kings will try to extend their three-game win streak as they face the Prince George Cougars on Saturday at Rogers Place at 7 p.m.