The City of Edmonton is encouraging residents to power down for Earth Hour Saturday evening.

At 8:30 p.m., millions around the world will unplug in support of climate change action.

In Edmonton, the decorative lights on City Hall, Edmonton Tower and the High Level and Walterdale bridges will go dark.

“It's not so much about how much energy gets saved that day—because not the whole city (can) turn out,” explained Andrea Soler, the city’s senior community strategist.

“It's a way to show support about taking action on climate change and thinking about how energy and climate change are related to each other.”

Several restaurants will offer a special Earth Hour dining experience: Salz Bratwurst Co., Highlevel Diner, Avila Arepa, Juniper Café & Bistro, Langano Skies and Workshop Eatery.

Edmonton has participated in Earth Hour since Australia launched it in 2007.