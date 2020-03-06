EDMONTON -- With spring just around the corner, e-scooters will soon be on their way back to Edmonton.

In an email to CTV News Edmonton, Bird confirmed its scooters will hit Edmonton streets on April 1, though the number of e-scooters is unclear.

Lime is not sure when it will make its return, as it is waiting for warmer weather to arrive first.

Lime is introducing two new features when it's back in Edmonton this year: group ride and LimePass.

With group ride, a Lime user can unlock up to five e-scooters to ride with a group.

LimePass is a weekly subscription that allows riders to use e-scooters as many times as they want for seven consecutive days.

E-scooters first came to Edmonton last August. Both companies put their fleet away when as the snow and cold weather settled in.