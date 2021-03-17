EDMONTON -- Starting Wednesday, Lime scooters will return to Edmonton streets.

Edmonton will be the first Canadian city to welcome electric scooters back in 2021 after winter – not just from Lime but any company, according to Lime.

One hundred scooters will be available starting Wednesday. More will be added to the Lime fleet “to meet demand.”

According to Lime, Edmontonians took nearly 500,000 trips on Lime scoorters in 2020.

Jonathan Hopkins, Lime’s government relations director, said in a statement that Lime is excited to be back on Edmonton streets and offering residents as a safe and flexible method of transportation.

“Lime is thrilled to be back on the streets of Edmonton in 2021 after providing important essential transportation services during the height of the pandemic last year,” he said.

“This year will be all about revival, helping Edmonton businesses recover, encouraging residents to get outside and see friends once vaccinated and helping visitors return to the city at long-last.”

The company added that the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found the primary and most important mode of transmission for COVID-19 is through close contact from person-to-person.

Despite this, Lime said it has increased the frequency of disinfecting scooters using products recommended by the CDC for use against COVID-19 as an enhanced precaution.

Bird, a different provider of e-scooters, said in a statement sent to CTV News Edmonton that it would begin launching its scooters in the next few weeks.

“We are looking forward to launching shortly, potentially within the next two weeks, depending on weather,” Bird CEO Stewart Lyons said in the statement.