Edmonton's manager Linda Cochrane is retiring after 38 years with the city.

"I'm grateful for all the opportunities the city's afforded me to serve Edmontonians, and serve our wonderful employees and to serve council themselves," Cochrane said during her teary goodbye.

Cochrane's last day is Dec. 31.

Mayor Don Iveson said council accepted Cochrane's retirement plan on Tuesday.

“Linda Cochrane cares about the people of Edmonton and leads with real humility,” Iveson said. “She has served Council and Edmontonians in a way that has been honest, compassionate and consistently committed to excellence."

Cochrane, who has been the city's manager for nearly five years, started as a swimming instructor at Scona Pool.