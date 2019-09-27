While some parts of Alberta deal with September snowfall, one region is dealing with smoke so bad it has lowered a highway’s speed limit.

Highway 35, south of High Level, was reduced to 50 kilometres an hour due to hampered visibility, Alberta Transportation said Friday.

“Motorists should allow extra time for travel, obey all traffic signs and signals,” the ministry said in a statement.

The smoke is lingering from summer forest fires in the region. It’s being caused by some hot spots that are still burning months after the wildfire broke out.

The reduced speed limit is in effect from south of the Norbord Plant to town limits and will remain in effect until the smoke dissipates.

The Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level saw 10,000 people evacuated in and around the community at the height of the blaze in spring.

The fire tore through more than 350,000 hectares before it was brought under control.