Alcanna, the company behind the Liquor Depot franchise, and Aurora Cannabis announced a licence agreement Wednesday to open retail marijuana stores under the Aurora name.

In February, Aurora Cannabis bought 25 per cent of the company, then called Liquor Stores NA – the owners of more than 200 stores, including Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond.

Alcanna will build the stores and they will operate under the Aurora name. Both companies are Edmonton-based.

Several existing liquor stores are being converted into pot stores. Alcanna expects to open a total of 37 stores within the first year, but only four or five immediately, when recreational marijuana becomes legal on October 17.