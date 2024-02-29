The Edmonton Police Service is asking for help to identify one of two suspects in a liquor store robbery.

The robbery happened at a liquor store in the area of 132 Avenue and 59 Street on Jan. 28 shortly after 11 p.m.

According to police, one man walked around looking at merchandise until another man entered the store a minute later.

Police said as the first man approached the clerk with bottles, the second sprayed the clerk in the face with pepper spray, before both ran from the store with the bottles.

Edmonton police have not found either suspect.

The first has been identified as 26-year old Bradley Clifford Leland, who is known to police.

The second suspect, who was armed with pepper spray, is a man between 20-30 years old. He was wearing Adidas black pants with white stripes and a black hoodie with the word "Paris" written all over it. He was also wearing white, grey and black shoes.

Police said anyone who sees the suspects should not approach them and instead call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.