A liquor store in north Edmonton is the focus of a police investigation tonight.



City police and emergency medical services responded to the Liquor Depot, near 97 Street and 160 Avenue, shortly after 9:00 p.m. They found a male employee of the store suffering from two stab wounds.



The victim was sent to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition. Police say it appears he chased two alleged thieves into the parking lot and was attacked.



A male suspect is in police custody, while the search continues for his female accomplice.



