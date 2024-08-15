Liquor store employees accused of 5 armed robberies in Fort McMurray

EDMONTON
    RCMP said the Ace Liquor store in Westwood Plaza was one of two stores that were robbed between May 4 and June 1, 2024. (Google Street View)
    Three people have been arrested and two are wanted in connection to a string of armed robberies in Fort McMurray this spring.

    Between May 4 and June 1, RCMP said five robberies were reported at Ace Liquor stores in the 600 block of Signal Road and the 100 block of Real Martin Drive.

    Around $15,000 in liquor and cash were stolen.

    RCMP said no one was hurt, but during one of the robberies, an employee was left tied to a chair and had to roll themself out of the store to get help.

    An investigation found "several" employees of the stores were involved in the robberies, RCMP said.

    A 39-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested. All three are Fort McMurray residents, and they face charges including robbery, disguise with intent and extortion.

    Warrants have been issued for another 21-year-old and a 22-year-old. Both are Fort McMurray residents.

    Anyone with information about the robberies are asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.

    Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

