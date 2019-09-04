Police are looking for a man who stole from a Parkland County liquor store and fled in a stolen truck.

RCMP say the theft happened on Sept. 1 around 5:20 p.m.

A witness called police and said a man, about 45 years old, left in a dark-coloured Ford F-150 with an extended cab. The witness said the truck was dirty, had a pedal bike in the box, and Alberta license plate BFF 7902.

Police are asking related information be given to Parkland RCMP at 780-968-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.