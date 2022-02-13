'Listening, learning and adapting': Edmonton city council to consider anti-racism strategy

Edmonton city hall, winter

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada protests sound common refrain: 'We stand for freedom'

Canadians who have occupied downtown Ottawa, disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and inspired copycat protests from New Zealand to the Netherlands sound a common note when asked about their motivation: Decisions about their health shouldn't be made by the government.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island