Litter creates record need for wildlife rescue
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 10:49AM MDT
Garbage and litter is putting wildlife at risk in the Edmonton area.
WILDNorth, a charitable organization that provides care to injured wildlife and public education, says it has been a record year of wildlife rescues.
The group has rescued five ducks that were found entangled in plastic at Beaumaris Lake in Edmonton this summer.
They have organized a cleanup event at the lake on Saturday, partnering with the Lorelei-Beaumaris Community League, the Edmonton Valley Zoo and Canadian Shoreline Cleanup.