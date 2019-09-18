Garbage and litter is putting wildlife at risk in the Edmonton area.

WILDNorth, a charitable organization that provides care to injured wildlife and public education, says it has been a record year of wildlife rescues.

The group has rescued five ducks that were found entangled in plastic at Beaumaris Lake in Edmonton this summer.

They have organized a cleanup event at the lake on Saturday, partnering with the Lorelei-Beaumaris Community League, the Edmonton Valley Zoo and Canadian Shoreline Cleanup.