EDMONTON -- A group that works with single mothers in the Edmonton-area started a new holiday tradition on Saturday.

The Little Santa’s event gave children a chance to spoil mom by picking out a gift from the treasure chest and to take home a ginger bread house and a free meal.

The Kaleo Collective organized it as a drive-through to ensure safety.

“It’s a way to start a new tradition at Christmas, it’s a way for single moms to get a really great time as a family, they get to build that gingerbread, the stress of the meal is completely off the table for tonight, and it really is an opportunity for children to experience the joy of giving back,” said Layna Haley of Kaleo Collective.

About 100 single mothers benefited from the event thanks to community and business donations.