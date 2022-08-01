Live updates: Alerts issued for severe storms across central Alberta
"Very unstable" atmospheric conditions across central Alberta prompted a series of weather alerts Monday afternoon.
According to the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre, severe storms were forecasted to develop across the foothills to central regions of the province, with the potential for heavy rain, large hail, and wind gusts.
Here is a timeline of the alerts and warnings:
CURRENT ALERTS
At 6:12 p.m., meteorologists were tracking a severe rotating thunderstorm possibly producing a tornado near Knee Hill Valley, moving southeast at 40 kilometres per hour. The communities of Knee Hill Valley and Milnerton were in its path.
Officials warned residents and visitors in several counties of severe thunderstorms that had potential to produce tornadoes in central Alberta Monday afternoon.
"Seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure," the alert read. "Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible.
"Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. If you are on the highway and cannot avoid the tornado, seek shelter in a ditch or ravine."
At 5:50 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for Red Deer County, specifically near Penhold, Innisfail, and Bowden. Pine Lake was added to that list by 6:33 p.m., alongside the Kneehill County communities of Torrington, Wimborne, Trochu, and Huxley.
The storm is also capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and locally intense rainfall.
Up to baseball sized hail was being reported with that storm.
"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the tornado warning read. "Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.
"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.
Tornado warnings are issued when thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and severe weather are happening or are likely to occur.
Tornado watches, issued around 4 p.m., remain in effect for the following areas:
- Brazeau Co. near Brazeau Dam
- Brazeau Co. near Cynthia and Lodgepole
- Clearwater Co. near Caroline and James River Bridge
- Clearwater Co. near Rocky Mtn House and Crimson Lake
- O'Chiese 203 Res. and Clearwater Co. near Sunchild Cree Res.
- Yellowhead Co. near Minnow and Wolf Lakes and Elk River
- Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek
- City of Red Deer
- Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park
- Co. of Stettler near Big Valley
- Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby
- Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang
- Co. of Stettler near Donalda
- Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands
- Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad
- Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror
- Lacombe Co. near Eckville
- Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley
- Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis
- Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne
- Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden
- Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake
- Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park
- Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House
Watches are issued by Environment Canada when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.
Thirty minutes later, tornado watches were added for the following areas:
- Mountain View Co. near Carstairs and Stirlingville
- Mountain View Co. near Cremona and Water Valley
- Mountain View Co. near Olds and Didsbury
- Mountain View Co. near Sundre
- Rocky View Co. near Airdrie and Crossfield
- Rocky View Co. near Bottrel and Madden
- Rocky View Co. near Cochrane
- Brazeau Co. near Drayton Valley and Breton
- Co. of Wetaskiwin near Alder Flats and Winfield
- Co. of Wetaskiwin near Pigeon Lake
- Leduc Co. near Calmar and Devon
- Leduc Co. near Warburg Thorsby and Pigeon Lake
- Ponoka Co. near Crestomere
- Ponoka Co. near Rimbey Bluffton and Hoadley
ALERT AT 6:12 P.M.
At that point, the storm was moving toward and then through the communities of Niobe and Penhold.
ALERT AT 6:04 P.M.
The tornado warning for Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House was dropped. Tornado watches for those and surrounding communities remained in effect. The storm had moved through Markerville and continued east.
ALERT AT 5:28 P.M.
Another severe storm was located 20 kilometres northwest of Markerville, moving east at 40 kilometres per hour. Officials indicated it could be producing a tornado.
ALERT AT 4:33 P.M.
A storm capable of producing a tornado was warned about in Brazeau and Yellowhead counties, located at 4:26 p.m., 20 kilometres north of the Brazeau Dam. It was moving east at 40 kilometres per hour.
The alert was shortlived and ended 13 minutes later as tornadoes were "no longer expected" with that thunderstorm.
ALERT AT 3:48 P.M.
According to a tornado warning, a rotating thunderstorm possibly producing a tornado was near Rocky Mountain House, moving east at 50 kilometres per hour, with the storm edging closer to that community and Codner.
That alert was downgraded by 4:03 p.m. to a tornado watch.
ALERT AT 3:29 P.M.
The storm was moving east at 50 kilometres per hour, with the communities of Ferrier and Rocky Mountain House in its path, alerts said.
ALERT AT 2:57 P.M.
An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued, indicating a rotating thunderstorm was possibly producing a tornado near Horburg, moving southeast at 35 kilometres per hour toward that community. That alert was dropped by 3:30 p.m.
ALERT AT 2:17 P.M.
As of 2:13 p.m., a storm was located around 10 kilometres west of Saunders, moving southeast at 40 kilometres per hour.
Several minutes later, the alert was updated to include that the communities of Saunders and Ancona were in the storm's path. That alert ended at 2:41 p.m. as the storm moved past the communities.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden hopes strike that killed al Qaeda leader brings comfort to 9/11 victims
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed hope Monday that the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri brings 'one more measure of closure' to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
Monkeypox confirmed in person who used Toronto shelter system
One person who recently used Toronto’s shelter system is isolating after testing positive for monkeypox, health officials have confirmed.
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
Wildfire in B.C. Interior sees massive growth, expanded evacuation orders include mountain resort
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgarians recognize and celebrate Alberta’s varied cultural heritage
The artistic director of Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society says sharing Ukrainian culture through dance is important to him — especially on Heritage Day.
-
Heat warning continues, but Environment Canada predicts cooler temperatures Tuesday
The heat warning is expected to end Tuesday.
-
Michelle Wie West kicks off Shaw Charity Classic week at Canyon Meadows
An LPGA icon, Michelle Wie West, came to Calgary to deliver a message to girls who have an interest in developing their golf game.
Saskatoon
-
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
-
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
-
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
Regina
-
Regina's Bedard and Moose Jaw's Hunt make Canada's World Junior roster
Players from two Saskatchewan teams in the Western Hockey League have made Canada's roster for the World Juniors.
-
Rough Riders to Roughriders: RCMP heritage celebrated in Regina for Saskatchewan Day
"Rough Riders to the Roughriders," seemed to be an appropriate theme to celebrate Saskatchewan Day at the RCMP Heritage Centre on Aug. 1.
-
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
Atlantic
-
A specific form of anti-Black racism': Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
-
COVID-19 tests tough to find at HRM libraries, available for pick-up at testing sites
Khalehla Perrault, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness, said in an email that Nova Scotia is moving away from asymptomatic testing and therefore the supply of rapid tests in certain locations may vary.
-
Formal end of slavery in Canada commemorated during ceremony in Halifax
Politicians and dignitaries gathered in Halifax today to commemorate Emancipation Day, the anniversary of the British Parliament's decision to abolish slavery across its empire in 1834.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman finds sister, biological father after taking ancestry DNA test
Ontario resident Carlie McMaster says she submitted her DNA to Ancestry.com in 2019 initially to discover more about her father’s side of the family following his passing,
-
Monkeypox confirmed in person who used Toronto shelter system
One person who recently used Toronto’s shelter system is isolating after testing positive for monkeypox, health officials have confirmed.
-
Man facing impaired charges in fatal hit-and-run: Toronto police
A man is facing a list of charges, including impaired driving, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight in North York on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Head of World Health Organization tells Montreal conference progress on HIV at risk
The director-general of the World Health Organization told an international AIDS conference in Montreal today that growing inequality could reverse a decade of progress made in the fight against HIV.
-
Credit card balances due: minimum payment increases starting Monday
A major change in the rules for paying off the minimum payment on a credit card balance goes into effect this Monday.
-
Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 51 fewer hospitalizations
Quebec reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, and hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus dropped by 51.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa fire crews rescue window washers trapped 10 floors up
Ottawa firefighters helped rescue workers who were trapped 10 storeys up on a swing stage that had lost power.
-
Ottawa residents enjoy the outdoors this long weekend
A hot, sunny holiday Monday drew crowds to Ottawa as people basked in the beautiful weather and a day off.
-
20 festivals and events to check out in Ottawa in August
The CP Women's Open, Capital Pride, Ottawa Greek Festival and fair season ramping up are just some of the events happening in Ottawa in August.
Kitchener
-
Second swimming death at Guelph Lake in two weeks
A swimmer has died after being seen in distress near the island on Guelph Lake. It’s the second swimming death at Guelph Lake Conservation Area in two weeks and the third local water-related death in the same period.
-
'Possibly a total crop failure': Dry conditions devastating Ontario sweet corn farmers
Dry weather conditions across southern Ontario are wreaking havoc on some farmers’ ability to produce sweet corn this season.
-
Residential fire in Elmira under investigation
Waterloo regional police and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating a residential fire in Elmira.
Northern Ontario
-
Children of Shingwauk reunion wraps up
Some emotionally challenging events have occurred since the last time the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association gathered in person.
-
Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat offers private tours to attract tourists
The Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat has joined with the Cochrane Tourism Association to provide private guided tours of the facility.
-
Pickers in Sudbury report 'light' blueberry crop
The blueberry season is in full swing in Sudbury, with many vendors set up along highways and pickers busy in the bush.
Winnipeg
-
Flood-damaged roads a worry for Manitoba farmers looking to harvest
Rural roads damaged by spring flooding are causing problems for farmers.
-
16-year-old arrested after fight at The Forks
Winnipeg Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on weapons charges after they received reports of "numerous people" involved in a fight at the Forks Saturday night.
-
Four injured in shooting near graveyard: RCMP
Four men from Bunibonibee Cree Nation are recovering in hospital for gunshot wounds, after an incident Sunday night.
Vancouver
-
'Justice delayed is justice denied': Outrage that no charges laid in Burnaby crash that killed 2 teens
Friends and families of two teenagers who were killed in a crash are speechless after learning the driver and passenger who caused the crash are walking free in the community.
-
Drivers warned to expect delays as wildfire sparks near Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
A new wildfire burning near Kamloops is expected to impact traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway on B.C. Day.
-
At $1,200 this Vancouver den is unaffordable to someone working full-time at minimum wage
At $1,200 a month, a downtown Vancouver den being advertised on Craigslist would cost someone working full-time at minimum wage roughly half of their monthly earnings.
Vancouver Island
-
Port McNeill Hospital emergency department closed again Sunday
The emergency department at a North Island hospital has once again closed unexpectedly because of a lack of staff.
-
Activist group claims tires deflated on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay
A new environmental activist group claims to have deflated the tires on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay this week.
-
Prince George Ford dealership fired employee who was on maternity leave, tribunal rules
A car dealership in Prince George "constructively dismissed" a former employee during her maternity leave and, in doing so, discriminated against her, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.