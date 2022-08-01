Live updates: Alerts issued for severe storms across central Alberta

A severe thunderstorm moves toward Rocky Mountain House around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 (Source: Prairie Storm Chasers/Beth Allan). A severe thunderstorm moves toward Rocky Mountain House around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 (Source: Prairie Storm Chasers/Beth Allan).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island