Live updates: Second period underway as Oilers, Panthers are tied 1-1 in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Second period – 20:20

The second period is underway between the Oilers and Panthers.

End of first period: Oilers, Panthers tied 1-1

Lots of energy between the two teams, each scoring in the first seven minutes of the game. The Panthers were all over the Oilers in the last few minutes of the first period, but were unable to capitalize.

Florida only has one more shot than Edmonton, but they’re out-hitting Edmonton 17-5 and winning puck battles in the Oilers’ zone.

Edmonton Oilers centre Mattias Janmark (13) reacts after scoring a goal during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo)

First period – 4:16

The teams have exchanged multiple chances in the last 10 minutes, with the shots 6-5 in favour of Florida. Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard hit the post with a slapshot from the point, nearly giving Edmonton their first lead of the game.

First period – 13:16

Just a few minutes later, Oilers’ forward Mattias Janmark scores his fourth of the post-season off a feed from Cody Ceci, tying the game 1-1.

Oilers fans watching from the Ice District in Edmonton reacted accordingly after Jammark tied the game.

First period – 15:53

Panthers' forward Carter Verhaeghe opens the scoring just over four minutes into the first period, giving Florida 1-0 lead over the Oilers.

First period – 20:00

And we’re underway! Again, chants of “Let’s Go Oilers” and “Let’s Go Panthers” clash with one another.

8:19 p.m. EDT / 6:19 p.m. MST

Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is tonight’s anthem singer. The Grammy Award-winning musician sings the Canadian anthem first, joined by the Edmonton fans in attendance.

8:13 p.m. EDT / 6:13 p.m. MST

Puck drop is minutes away. Florida fans cheer “Let’s Go Panthers,” but the sound of Edmonton fans screaming “Let’s Go Oilers” clashes with the home fans.

8:00 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. MST

Only one lineup change between the two teams: Panthers’ forward Kyle Okposo will replace Nick Cousins in Florida’s bottom-six forward group.

The 36-year-old played in the first five games of the series, but was a healthy scratch for the Panthers’ 5-1 loss to the Oilers on Friday. In 16 post-season games, Okposo has two assists.

7:45 p.m. EDT / 5:45 p.m. MST

TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston shares a picture from the press box in Amerant Bank Arena, indicating many fans have made the trip from Edmonton to see Game 7.

"Pretty healthy mix of Panthers and Oilers fans here for Game 7," Johnston said in his post.

7:22 p.m. EDT / 5:22 p.m. MST

Edmonton Police Service have asked fans to refrain from congregating near Rogers Place unless they're attending the watch party.

"The fan parks have reached full capacity," EPS said.

Edmonton Police congregate near Rogers Arena ahead of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on June 24, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News)

Pregame notes

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers go into Monday night looking to make history.

The Oilers, at one point down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers and looking dead in the water, managed to string together three wins and force a deciding Game 7 that, regardless of the outcome, will make history.

Follow CTVNews.ca for Game 7 updates throughout the night.

Edmonton is looking to become just the fifth team in NHL history to win a best-of-seven series after trailing 3-0, and the first since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs to do so in the Stanley Cup Final.

The 27-year-old McDavid has been dominant throughout the Stanley Cup Final, scoring three goals and eight assists for 11 points against the Panthers. He leads the post-season in assists (34) and points (42), becoming just the third player in NHL history to hit the 40-point mark in a single playoff season.

The other two were Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid breaks down ice during practice on June 23, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla., the day before taking on the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

McDavid, who already broke Gretzky's record for most assists in a single playoff season, is also five points away from tying "The Great One's" record for most in a single post-season of 47, which he set in 1985.

Another Edmonton player has made history this post-season. Defenceman Evan Bouchard broke Oilers’ legend Paul Coffey’s record for most assists by a defender in a single playoff season, now with 26.

The 24-year-old Bouchard, only in his third full NHL season, also became the fourth defender in league history to record 30 points in a single post-season. The other three are Coffey, Brian Leetch and Al MacInnis.