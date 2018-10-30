

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another Lloydminster man.

Lloydminster RCMP received a call about a deceased man outside an apartment on 45 Street around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arriving, officers decided the victim’s injuries were suspicious and handed the investigation over to the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit North.

The victim was identified as Mitchell Daniels, 31, of Lloydminster.

A Tuesday autopsy concluded his death was a homicide.

A 24-year-old Lloydminster resident has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Cameron Carter-Green was taken into custody and will appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court via CCTV on November 6.