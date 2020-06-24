EDMONTON -- A Lloydminster man has been charged after three women reported being followed – and in one case, assaulted – by a man.

Emerie Penner, 34, faces five charges including sexual assault and assault.

A woman reported being followed on June 8 near Bud Miller Park. The man couldn’t be found.

Two days later, around 7:30 p.m., a woman called police about a man following her near 27 Street and 57 Avenue.

“The male confronted the female and showed her a pornographic image on his phone before she was able to obtain assistance from someone nearby,” RCMP said.

About half an hour later, a woman reported a sexual assault near 39 Street and 55 Avenue. A man approached her, made sexual comments, and touched her without consent before fleeing, according to police.

Penner was released to appear in court on July 28.

Anyone with more information about the incidents are asked to call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400.