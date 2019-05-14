

The Lloydminster RCMP detachment’s newest “officer” is focused entirely on slowing down speeding drivers.

“Constable Scarecrow” is a full-sized metal cut-out of a uniformed RCMP officer. There will be several new constables in Lloydminster, strategically placed in areas with high traffic and high collision rates.

“We are excited about the collaboration with the City of Lloydminster. This initiative is a positive step to enhance road safety,” says Inspector Lee Brachmann, Lloydminster RCMP Detachment Commander in a release. “Hopefully we will see a reduction in the number of violations found on the roads.”

The project originated in Coquitlam, B.C. in 2018. RCMP there reported a 50 percent decrease in the number of speeding drivers.