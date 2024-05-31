EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Lloydminster shooting victim dies in hospital 4 days later

    A young man who was shot in Lloydminster earlier this week has died from his injuries.

    Nicolas Scott, 19, died in a Saskatoon hospital early Friday morning, according to Mounties. An autopsy was scheduled for later Friday.

    Scott is believed to have been shot Monday outside an apartment complex.

    Police said the 17-year-old who was initially charged with aggravated assault will likely face additional charges. 

