EDMONTON -- The City of Lloydminster has announced it will follow the Saskatchewan guidelines for reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saskatchewan government put forth its plan on Thursday, which will see medical services such as dentistry; optometry and chiropractic services open as of May 4.

The full Saskatchewan reopening plan is available on the government’s website.

Lloydminster is located on the border between Alberta and Saskatchewan, leading to some questions as to which guidelines the municipality would follow.

The city said reopening measures may be rescinded in the event of an increase in local or provincial cases.