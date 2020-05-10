EDMONTON -- The City of Lloydminister will start its first phase of reopening on Monday, a week behind schedule.

The border city had announced it would be following Saskatchewan’s guidelines to start opening on May 4, but several new of COVID-19 cases were reported at the local hospital shortly after, forcing the community to postpone.

After discussions with the Saskatchewan health officials, the city says it's now ready to move forward.

On Monday, health providers like dentists, optometrists, chiropractors and physiotherapists will be allowed to open, if they are able, and willing.

"If the businesses were able to secure the appropriate PPE and they have everyone up to speed for the safety of their business and clients, I suspect there will be businesses opening,” said Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Albert. “What I’m hearing is that it's going to be different from your last visit to the dentist for example, so they are going to take precautions as you've seen in other businesses."

Albert says the city is waiting on direction from the Saskatchewan Health Authority on whether it can get back on track with the rest of the province and enter the second phase of reopening on May 19.