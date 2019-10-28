Police in Lloydminster are looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen in 10 days.

Amal Haddouyati, 19, was last seen on Oct. 18.

She is described as 5’7 to 5’8 tall, about 170 pounds, with a medium complexion, long, dark, curly hair with a medium build.

Police say they are concerned about her well-being. Haddouyati is not believed to have ties to any other communities in Canada.

Anyone with information about Haddouyati’s whereabouts is asked to call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.