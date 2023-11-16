Loaded handgun found during traffic stop; 3 charged

Three people face weapon charges after police found a loaded handgun during a traffic stop recently.

Members of Edmonton Police Service's Gang Suppression Team (GST) stopped a white Lexus sedan near 101 Street and 63 Avenue on Nov. 9 around 11:25 p.m.

"While interacting with the occupants of the vehicle, a handgun was observed in plain view between the feet of one of the passengers," EPS said in a statement Thursday.

EPS said the incident exemplifies the increasing prevalence of weapons in Alberta's capital city.

"Unfortunately, this is becoming the reality of what our front-line members are dealing with on a daily basis,” Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart said in a statement. “There is an inherent danger to our officers during these traffic stops because of how prevalent these weapons are becoming.”

One of the three charged is 20 years old; the other two are 27 years old. They are scheduled to appear in court by the end of the month.

They are not considered suspects in the Nov. 9 gang-related shooting of an Edmonton man and his 11-year-old son, EPS confirmed.