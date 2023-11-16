EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Loaded handgun found during traffic stop; 3 charged

    Edmonton Police Service said this handgun was found loaded during a traffic stop near 101 Street and 63 Avenue the night of Nov. 9, 2023. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Edmonton Police Service said this handgun was found loaded during a traffic stop near 101 Street and 63 Avenue the night of Nov. 9, 2023. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

    Three people face weapon charges after police found a loaded handgun during a traffic stop recently.

    Members of Edmonton Police Service's Gang Suppression Team (GST) stopped a white Lexus sedan near 101 Street and 63 Avenue on Nov. 9 around 11:25 p.m.

    "While interacting with the occupants of the vehicle, a handgun was observed in plain view between the feet of one of the passengers," EPS said in a statement Thursday.

    EPS said the incident exemplifies the increasing prevalence of weapons in Alberta's capital city.

    "Unfortunately, this is becoming the reality of what our front-line members are dealing with on a daily basis,” Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart said in a statement. “There is an inherent danger to our officers during these traffic stops because of how prevalent these weapons are becoming.”

    One of the three charged is 20 years old; the other two are 27 years old. They are scheduled to appear in court by the end of the month.

    They are not considered suspects in the Nov. 9 gang-related shooting of an Edmonton man and his 11-year-old son, EPS confirmed. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION As millions of mortgages approach renewal, what will Canada's real estate market look like?

    As some COVID-era mortgages approach their renewal dates, many homeowners and potential homebuyers may be curious about whether the country is on the cusp of a buyer's market. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the key factors affecting Canada's current real estate landscape, and what homeowners can expect as their mortgages come up for renewal.

    WATCH

    WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News