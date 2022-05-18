Loaded handgun seized in Red Deer traffic stop: ALERT
Police seized a loaded handgun from a suspected drug dealer during a traffic stop in Red Deer earlier this month.
The seizure was made by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ organized crime and gang unit on May 4 during a planned traffic stop near Gasoline Alley.
Along with the gun, which had a vandalized serial number, police also seized fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, GHB, illicit prescription pills and $360 in cash.
“Taking a handgun out of the hands of a drug dealer is a measure of success towards reinforcing community safety. ALERT continues to work with our partners at Red Deer RCMP, and neighbouring detachments, to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking activity,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Gibson in a written release.
The gun will be submitted for ballistic testing and firearms analysis.
The investigation is currently ongoing as police work on reports with Crown counsel.
Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community should call their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
