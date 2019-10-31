EDMONTON -- RCMP in St. Paul have charged an 18-year-old man after he was found passed out inside a business in St. Paul, Alta.

While outside the business, police were approached by an employee who told them about the man inside.

Police said they found the man was intoxicated and had his face partially covered by a bandana.

During his arrest police found the man had a loaded sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and a small amount of methamphetamine.

“We appreciated being alerted to the male’s presence by the staff member as his arrest has lead to one less illegal firearm on the street which is certainly a win-win in this case,” said Sgt. David Graham of the St. Paul RCMP.

Tyrell Moocheweines, 18, of Frog Lake, Alta. is facing numerous firearm and drug related charges.









