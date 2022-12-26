Local animal rescue seeing record numbers of surrenders
The Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) said it's seen a record number of animals come into its care this year, with more expected over the holidays.
"Honestly, it never ends," said Amanda Annetts, SCARS intake coordinator. "Which is exhausting, but that's what we're here for."
The average number of animals in care has been around 200 each year for the last ten years, Annetts said, but those numbers shot up in 2022.
"This year has been outstanding," Annetts said. "We're over 400 animals in care and counting."
To help handle the growing number of animals, SCARS opened a new facility in Morinville in October.
"Within that week, we had no more space. Currently, as well, we still have no space here," she said.
The facility is full, with 40 animals being housed while they wait for foster homes or to be adopted out. However, Annetts said that doesn't stop the phone calls and emails from coming in, with around 10 to 15 animal surrender requests daily.
"We're seeing so many requests for animal intakes that it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Lori Trudgeon, volunteer communications coordinator for SCARS. "So I'm so grateful that we do have this building now."
"Winter is the hardest because there's so much more urgency. An animal needs to come in because it could literally freeze to death."
With the current numbers so high, something Trudgeon said may be the result of the pet boom during COVID-19, there is an added concern for SCARS as rescues typically see an influx of animals after the holidays as people give up pets given as Christmas gifts.
"Puppies and kitties are so cute, they're amazing. But they're a lot of work," Annetts said, adding that animals should never be given as a gift if someone isn't expecting one or prepared for the responsibility.
Pets cost money and they need a lot of time and attention, especially dogs, she added. It's why SCARS does not adopt animals as presents.
"Our screening team is very diligent when it comes to applications that do come through," Annetts said. "The cost of a puppy, the training, the time spent with a puppy is a lot, so we want to make sure that it's the right home – that it's going to be their forever home for the next 15 to 20 years."
If you have adopted a new dog over the holidays, Annetts said she recommends finding a trainer and keeping puppies busy with lots of activity and toys. Cats are easier, she said, but still need toys and attention.
Many of the animal surrender requests at the Morinville location have been for strays, and Annetts said the best advice she has for current pet owners is to make sure animals are microchipped or tattooed and registered.
"That helps us be able to rehome your animal back if you do end up losing the animal," she said.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'High confidence' of coastal flooding Tuesday in Metro Vancouver: Environment Canada
Forecasters have "high confidence" there will be flooding in coastal areas of Metro Vancouver on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
'Inhumane:' Sunwing passenger recounts scene at Mexico airport after being stranded on Christmas Eve
A Canadian traveller in Cancun, Mexico, set to return home on Christmas Eve, was told last-minute by Sunwing Airlines that his flight had been delayed until Dec. 27, leaving him and dozens of other passengers stranded at the airport with nowhere to go.
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
'Never experienced a festive season this difficult': Why food banks are calling on donations, long-term solutions
Food banks across Canada continue to experience significant challenges due to a rise in demand amid high inflation rates— and 2023 is expected to bring similar woes, organizations have told CTV News.
First Boxing Day without COVID-19 restrictions sees full stores, but not as much business as pre-pandemic
Shoppers were back on Monday in stores across Canada for the first Boxing Day since 2019 with no COVID-19 restrictions, but experts say the pandemic has forever changed one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
'This is a joke, right?': Some travellers' baggage lost for days as Pearson struggles with broken luggage belt
Passengers travelling through Terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport are reporting serious baggage delays as the airport struggles to catch up from a broken luggage belt.
Czechs stun Canada 5-2 at world juniors
Jaroslav Chemeler and Matous Mensik scored 33 seconds apart during a five-minute power play as Czechia stunned Canada 5-2 in the opener for both countries at the world junior men's hockey championship Monday.
Hydro-Quebec says most customers will get power restored by Wednesday after weekend storm
The vast majority of Quebecers who have lost power during a multi-day storm system can expect their lights and heat to go back on by Wednesday, the head of Hydro-Quebec says.
Canadians spent less on travel this holiday season amid inflation, recession worries for 2023
A year-end poll run by Leger has found that a quarter to a third of Canadians reported spending less on holiday expenses this year than in 2021, as higher inflation and a potential recession tops the list of Canadians’ greatest worries for 2023.
Calgary
-
Calgarians flock to city's big box stores to take advantage of Boxing Day savings
It’s typically one of the busiest shopping days of the year and Monday was no different, with stores reporting lines of people waiting to drop money on flashy deals.
-
1 stroke happens every 5 minutes in Canada, Heart and Stroke study shows
A stroke happens approximately every five minutes in Canada, according to a new study from the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the University of Calgary.
-
Oilers seek direction as they take on Flames
History repeats itself. That lesson is in black and white numbers for the Edmonton Oilers as they prepare to visit the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man charged with 2nd degree murder, assault of woman and infant
A Sask. man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a suspicious death in Margo, Sask on Dec. 24.
-
Saskatoon shoppers brave snow for Boxing Day deals
Boxing Day shopping is as much a part of the holidays as eggnog, and a little snow and cold wasn’t keeping Saskatoon from hunting down a good deal.
-
Saskatoon digging out after Christmas snow dump
City crews are busy clearing streets Monday after Saskatoon was hit with around 21 centimetres of snow over Christmas.
Regina
-
'The best husband': Sask. couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
Ruth and Hugh Tice tied the knot on Dec. 26. 1947 and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year surrounded by family members.
-
Sask. man charged with 2nd degree murder, assault of woman and infant
A Sask. man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a suspicious death in Margo, Sask on Dec. 24.
-
Switzerland opens world juniors with 3-2 OT win over Finland
Attilio Biasca scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday.
Atlantic
-
N.B. emergency responders deliver warmth, safety during Christmas power outages
Emergency responders in parts of New Brunswick spent Christmas keeping people warm and safe, as power outages lingered for thousands.
-
Search underway for missing fisherman off N.S. coast
A search is underway for a fisherman who officials say went overboard from a 39-foot vessel early Monday morning off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
-
Let the games begin: World juniors underway in Halifax, Moncton
A popular holiday tradition kicked off at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre and Moncton's Avenir Centre Monday as fans piled in to watch the world juniors.
Toronto
-
'Special dog' who went missing from Unionville area found deceased
It’s the news no one wanted to hear.
-
'This is a joke, right?': Some travellers' baggage lost for days as Pearson struggles with broken luggage belt
Passengers travelling through Terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport are reporting serious baggage delays as the airport struggles to catch up from a broken luggage belt.
-
Man and woman seriously injured in Highway 407 collision in Vaughan, Ont.
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 407 in Vaughan, Ont.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec says most customers will get power restored by Wednesday after weekend storm
The vast majority of Quebecers who have lost power during a multi-day storm system can expect their lights and heat to go back on by Wednesday, the head of Hydro-Quebec says.
-
Mid-week thaw coming to southern Quebec after storm passes through
Quebecers in several regions will see a mid-week thaw as temperatures soar into the holiday weekend. For the first time in days, there is no weather warning for southern Quebec after the region was pounded with blizzard-like conditions and power outages that affected more than 560,000 households province-wide.
-
10-year-old barista from Montreal brewing up big dreams
There's a new gourmet coffee service in town, and its founder is unlike any other barista you've ever met. Jack Steiner, age 10, is the boy behind Steiner Coffee, a mobile barista business based out of Cote Saint Luc in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Several residents displaced following blaze in the Glebe
Several residents are displaced after a two-alarm blaze in the Glebe. A fire was reported at the building that includes The Papery and several apartments at the corner of Bank Street and Fifth Avenue Monday afternoon.
-
Travellers scramble to find alternate trips after Via Rail cancels routes on Boxing Day
Trains between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal were once again cancelled on Boxing Day because of issues that began on Christmas Eve.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region Grassroots Response looks for additional families to host Ukrainian refugees
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to send refugees searching for safety and more are expected to arrive in Waterloo region over the coming months.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious' house fire in Waterloo
A Waterloo home sustained significant damage as a result of a Sunday fire that police believe to be suspicious.
-
Suspects steal merchandise during morning break-in to commercial business
Police are investigating a break and enter at a business in Kitchener that resulted in stolen merchandise.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma U researcher’s book reclaims Indigenous history in the Americas
An Algoma University researcher is being recognized for her work that challenges the traditional approach to American archaeology.
-
Sudburians return to in-person shopping for Boxing Day
Shoppers in Sudbury woke up bright and early to head to the mall for Boxing Day shopping. It was the first in three years without pandemic restrictions and the New Sudbury Centre was packed with shoppers by mid-afternoon.
-
Canada Nickel acquires another property near Timmins
Canada Nickel is continuing its aggressive acquisitions of nickel properties in the Timmins area. On Dec. 19, the company announced it has purchased the Texmont property, 36 kilometres south of Timmins.
Winnipeg
-
'A real loss': one person dead after Gladstone hotel Christmas fire
One person is dead and up to 15 people homeless after a massive fire destroyed a hotel in Gladstone, Man. Christmas Day.
-
How a Winnipeg man is running 24 hours straight for Siloam Mission
A Winnipeg man is once again raising money and awareness for Siloam Mission while demonstrating his passion for running and toughness against the bitter cold.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
Vancouver
-
'We're very, very concerned': Delta mayor urging public to prepare for 5-metre king tides
With gusting winds and high tides in the forecast, Delta Mayor George Harvey is sounding the alarm about the possibility of flooding in the city's Boundary Bay and Beach Grove communities.
-
B.C. highways impacted by avalanche risks, fog, flooding
Warming temperatures across much of British Columbia are creating new challenges on major highways.
-
Company involved in deadly bus crash pauses B.C. routes until Tuesday
The company involved in a deadly bus crash near Merritt, B.C., over the weekend suspended operations across the province for a second day on Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Dolphins delight with return to B.C. waters, but some see 'invasive species'
After 100 years of absence, large numbers of Pacific white-sided dolphins are back in the northern part of British Columbia's Salish Sea.
-
VicPD seeks rightful owners of seized jewelry
The Victoria Police Department says it is hoping to locate the owner or owners of numerous pieces of jewelry and other items recovered during the execution of a search warrant recently.
-
Watch: River otter frolics in snow in Mill Bay, B.C.
Before the snow turned to rain and the rain turned Vancouver Island's recent snowfall into a slushy mess, Mill Bay resident Gabrielle Turgeon captured some local wildlife enjoying the weather.