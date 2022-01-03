Local author creates online workshops for Alberta students stuck at home

An author living in Edmonton will host two online writing workshops for Alberta students whose second semester has been put on hold.

Marty Chan cited the delayed start to the winter semester for K-12 students as his inspiration for creating the workshops – among other motivations.

“I have a personal agenda, a personal passion, for inspiring kids to read and write,” Chan said.

Chan had been scheduled to do some virtual visits in Alberta classrooms when he got the news that the semester would be delayed until Jan. 10.

“And I thought, you know what, we’ve got technology. We can find a way to get those kids access to authors who are doing presentations,” he said.

The delayed start to school leave you scrambling for something your kids can do this week? I've got you covered. #abed #yeg #yyc pic.twitter.com/7XI6fsuk0L — Marty Chan (@Marty_Chan) January 3, 2022

“This is a chance for the kids to do something other than play a video game, or watch endless YouTube videos, or TikToks. It’s a way for them to have fun, but also learn a different skill.”

The Liars Club workshop will take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. on Zoom, focusing on picking out facts from fiction and attention to detail. The Write to Fright workshop is Thursday at 10 a.m., and will teach kids how to write stories to spook their friends.

Parents can sign their kids up for either workshop by emailing Chan.